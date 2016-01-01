Bridge Inspection Reports

Bridge Safety & Evaluation Inspection Reports for Local Bridges in Design

Access to ConnDOT Bridge Inspection Reports:

For access to the Department’s Bridge Inspection Reports, consulting engineering firms and municipalities are required to complete the following:

· Any ProjectWise users that will access ConnDOT data must first read and agree to the following ProjectWise Terms and Conditions of Use

· Those requesting access must complete the ProjectWise New User Request Form (even if you currently have access to other areas within ProjectWise) and submit it to ConnDOT

Once the form is received by the Department, processed usernames and passwords will be delivered via email allowing access to the Bridge Inspection Reports. Access to some or all bridge files may be blocked for security or other reasons at the discretion of ConnDOT.

AEC Applications will use the updated prequalified consultant lists to modify access to the bridge files located in ProjectWise. Firms no longer on the list will have their Bridge Inspection Report access terminated. Julie Annino of AEC Applications will contact any new firms and provide them with the necessary links and instructions to gain access.

Tutorials:

Accessing Bridge Files

ProjectWise Login See Thin Client Login

Federal Local Bridge Program Projects

Click on Bridge Number to view a PDF copy of the inspection report; file size is 3 to 21 MB