Connecticut Department of Transportation

Inspection Reports

Bridge Inspection Reports  
Bridge Safety & Evaluation Inspection Reports for Local Bridges in Design

Access to ConnDOT Bridge Inspection Reports:

For access to the Departments Bridge Inspection Reports, consulting engineering firms and municipalities are required to complete the following:

·        Any ProjectWise users that will access ConnDOT data must first read and agree to the following ProjectWise Terms and Conditions of Use

·        Those requesting access must complete the ProjectWise New User Request Form (even if you currently have access to other areas within ProjectWise) and submit it to ConnDOT 

Once the form is received by the Department, processed usernames and passwords will be delivered via email allowing access to the Bridge Inspection Reports.  Access to some or all bridge files may be blocked for security or other reasons at the discretion of ConnDOT.

AEC Applications will use the updated prequalified consultant lists to modify access to the bridge files located in ProjectWise. Firms no longer on the list will have their Bridge Inspection Report access terminated. Julie Annino of AEC Applications will contact any new firms and provide them with the necessary links and instructions to gain access.

Tutorials:

Accessing Bridge Files

ProjectWise Login See Thin Client Login

Federal Local Bridge Program Projects
Click on Bridge Number to view a PDF copy of the inspection report; file size is 3 to 21 MB
Bridge #  Town   Location
 Litchfield  North Shore Road over Bantam River  
 Watertown   Skilton Road over Nonewaug River
 Litchfield  North Shore Road over Butternut Brook
 Chaplin  North Bear Hill Road over Natchaug River  
 Norwich  Sunnyside Street over Yantic River
 Stafford  Spring Street over Middle River
 Cheshire  East Johnson Avenue over Quinnipiac River 
 Branford  School Ground Road over Notch Hill Brook
 Fairfield  Valley Road over Horse Tavern Brook
 Litchfield  Milton Road #2 over Marshepaug River 
 Canton  Town Bridge Road over Farmington River