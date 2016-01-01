Inspection Reports
Access to ConnDOT Bridge Inspection Reports:
For access to the Department’s Bridge Inspection Reports, consulting engineering firms and municipalities are required to complete the following:
· Any ProjectWise users that will access ConnDOT data must first read and agree to the following ProjectWise Terms and Conditions of Use
· Those requesting access must complete the ProjectWise New User Request Form (even if you currently have access to other areas within ProjectWise) and submit it to ConnDOT
Once the form is received by the Department, processed usernames and passwords will be delivered via email allowing access to the Bridge Inspection Reports. Access to some or all bridge files may be blocked for security or other reasons at the discretion of ConnDOT.
AEC Applications will use the updated prequalified consultant lists to modify access to the bridge files located in ProjectWise. Firms no longer on the list will have their Bridge Inspection Report access terminated. Julie Annino of AEC Applications will contact any new firms and provide them with the necessary links and instructions to gain access.
Tutorials:
ProjectWise Login See Thin Client Login
|Bridge #
|Town
|Location
|Litchfield
|North Shore Road over Bantam River
|Watertown
|Skilton Road over Nonewaug River
|Litchfield
|North Shore Road over Butternut Brook
|Chaplin
|North Bear Hill Road over Natchaug River
|Norwich
|Sunnyside Street over Yantic River
|Stafford
|Spring Street over Middle River
|Cheshire
|East Johnson Avenue over Quinnipiac River
|Branford
|School Ground Road over Notch Hill Brook
|Fairfield
|Valley Road over Horse Tavern Brook
|Litchfield
|Milton Road #2 over Marshepaug River
|Canton
|Town Bridge Road over Farmington River